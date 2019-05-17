Grumpy Cat Dead: Viral Internet Pet Sadly Dies From Infection Complications At Age 7

Viral Internet sensation, Grumpy Cat, has sadly died at seven years old after she was unable to ‘overcome’ complications from a urinary tract infection.

Rest in peace to the one and only Grumpy Cat, who died at seven years old on May 14. “We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat,” a note posted to the cat’s Twitter page on May 17 read. “Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.”

The note continued, “Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.” The note was signed by Grumpy’s family, Tabatha, Bryan and Chrystal. They captioned the post, “Some days are grumpier than others…”

Grumpy Cat, whose real name is ‘Tardar Sauce,’ went viral for her permanent grumpy expression after a photo of her was posted on Reddit by her owner, Tabatha’s, brother, Bryan, in September 2012. The photo quickly blew up and became a popular Internet meme that’s lasted for years. Grumpy Cat’s facial expression was caused by underbite and feline dwarfism.

In addition to Grumpy Cat blowing up on social media — she had nearly 2.5 million followers on Instagram at the time of her death — she also made many media appearances throughout her life and was an official spokesperson for Friskies. She’s appeared on shows like Good Morning America, CBS Evening News, American Idol and more.