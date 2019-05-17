Cardi B & DJ Khaled Drop Hot New Track ‘Wish Wish’ & Fans Are Obsessed

Cardi B & DJ Khaled just teamed up for what very well may be the song of the summer! After the dynamic duo dropped their new smash, the internet lost it over the collab.

Another one! DJ Khaled just dropped his new album, Father of Asahd, and one standout track is an epic collaboration with Cardi B! The two hit-makers dropped “Wish Wish” on May 17, and Twitter is already raving over the infectious track. “Cardi on Wish Wish is Everythinggggg” one fan wrote while another shouted out a line from the song, tweeting “CARDI B DID THAT !! They say my time is almost up tell them bitches WISH WISH !”

Father of Asahd marks the MC’s 11th studio album — and an impressive one at that. With features such as Jay-Z and John Legend, this was definitely one of his most highly-anticipated records yet. Plus, he is also releasing a documentary, entitled Father of Asahd: The Album Experience, grants viewers a behind-the-scenes look of the artist at work.

The collab is the first piece of music we’ve seen from Cardi since she dropped her super steamy “Clout” music video with her husband, Offset. The collaboration queen linked up with her hubby for the sexy track which included a risque music video to match. In the clip, Cardi looked fierce the whole way through in a latex cone bra, and thigh-high boots that featured a sky-high heel. The A-list rapper just keeps the hits coming! Check out Cardi and DJ Khaled’s new song below but be warned, its lyrics are highly NSFW and quite explicit.

Listen to Khaled’s epic new collaboration with Cardi, above. These two are officially the hip-hop dream team, and we can only hope to see even more joint tracks from them to come.