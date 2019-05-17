Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari are the perfect pair in her adorable new selfie as they cuddle close in matching t-shirts.

Britney Spears is so in love! The Princess of Pop posted a series of selfies co-starring her boyfriend of two years, Sam Asghari, simply captioned, “I love this man.” Britney and Sam are inseparable, and the sexy boxer, 25, has been by her side throughout her recent struggles. He’s a dream. In the sweet pics taken by Sam, Britney, 37, has her arms wrapped around her man as they stare into the camera. They both look so happy, and they’re even wearing matching white tees. Clone couple! One particularly cute pic shows Britney resting a perfectly manicured hand on Sam’s buff chest. Aww!

Sam has been the ultimate support system for Britney as she takes care of her health. After she checked herself into a mental health facility in April to focus on her wellbeing, Sam ran point with the nosy paparazzi trying to stir up rumors that she was forcibly admitted instead. Sam made sure that everyone knew she was okay when TMZ approached him at an LA parking garage. “My baby’s doing great,” he told a cameraman on April 23. “She’s doing amazing… Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned, but she’s doing great. Nobody needs to worry, she’s doing amazing. She’ll be back soon.”

As a source close to Britney recently told HollywoodLife, Sam would move the world for his girlfriend. “He’s incredibly devoted,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Britney doesn’t know how she’d get through everything life is throwing at her without him. This tough time has brought them even closer, she’s so grateful for his love and support right now.” Sam especially helped when Britney’s beloved dad, Jamie Spears, nearly died after his colon ruptured in November 2018. “She’s been crying and fighting back the tears almost daily since her dad got sick and Sam has been there for her, wiping away the tears and helping her cope.

Sam was even there to pick her up and take her home when she left the mental health facility at the end of April. Now, as Britney deals with even more drama surrounding the state of her conservatorship, it’s clear that her boyfriend isn’t going anywhere.