Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Bond With Middle Child, Seraphina, 10, While Out In LA — Cute Pic

Ben Affleck, 46, and Jennifer Garner, 46, are the most amicable of exes in Hollywood! The former couple was photographed together, along with daughter Seraphina, 10, enjoying ice cream in LA on Thursday. Ben and Jen’s two other children, son Samuel, 7, and daughter Violet, 13, were not present during the outing. See the cute family photo, below!

Seraphina was pictured sitting on the bannister of a front porch with her famous parents. She munched on an ice cream cone, as did her father, who opted for his sweet treat in a cup. Meanwhile, Jen looked studious in her cool glasses while she read a book. Seraphina and Ben looked over her shoulder as she sat on the stoop of the unidentified residence.

It appeared as though Jen took a page out of Seraphina’s book (literally), seeing as it’s usually the 10-year-old who is photographed holding a novel while out with her family. Seraphina also rocked her signature braided pigtails. The mother-daughter duo even wore similar outfits. — Jen sported blue jeans, a black long-sleeve and white Gucci sneakers, while her daughter donned black pants, a white long-sleeve and matching sneakers. Ben followed suit in denim pants and a grey peacoat that matched his handsome salt and pepper beard.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out for an ice cream date in LA with their daughter, Seraphina. (Photo credit: Splash News)

Ben and Jen, who finalized their divorce in October 2018, have spent a ton of time together since their split. They were recently spotted deep in conversation during a walk through their LA neighborhood on May 13. The exes have mastered the art of co-parenting and have remained great friends despite ending their marriage. Ben even sent a sweet message to Jen for Mother’s Day, where he described her as “incredible” in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

The actors separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, and officially filed for divorce in April of 2017. But, they’ve remained close, as Jen has helped Ben focus on his sobriety. The Batman actor previously struggled with alcohol addiction for years, and it’s something he’s been very vocal about.