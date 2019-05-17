Ariel Winter, 21, proves yet again that she doesn’t have to dress up to look gorgeous. The ‘Modern Family’ star was snapped rocking her red hair and bare face while out and about in L.A.

On May 16 Ariel Winter, 21, proved that she looks just as good makeup-free and running errands in sweats, as she does working a little black dress on the red carpet. The newly flame-haired Modern Family star was snapped leaving a Los Angeles-gym, showing off her natural beauty, while wearing grey leggings, a sweatshirt and sneakers. Ariel looked like any other average girl leaving a gym after a tough workout session but, unlike the rest of us, the actress had to face the paparazzi as she went about the rest of her day.

Ariel’s boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31, was also with her. He looked just as casual, wearing black jeans and a matching T-shirt. Ariel’s gym visit came days after she rocked the red carpet at an Upfronts party in New York on May 13. That night she looked glam in a sparkly mini dress with a plunging neckline. Her face was framed by her waist-length hair, which she recently dyed, going from her usual brown to red, making her look like a real life version of her Disney character namesake, Ariel, from The Little Mermaid.

Ariel is constantly defending herself as social media trolls and fans slam her looks, her weight and accuse her of getting plastic surgery. On May 8 she fired back at an Instagram follower who wrote, “Two breast reductions, that’s obvious, cheek bone and chin shaving and lip fillers. Pretty obvious, she looks so different. #Truth.”

Ariel refused to let the comment go unchallenged. “I wasn’t going to reply but I HAVE to ask…what the f*** is cheek bone and chin shaving????” she wrote. “You’re also wrong about all of it by the way :) one breast reduction & I lost weight but you do you boo.”

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, 51, took to Twitter to defend Ariel on May 16, writing, “Beauty is on the inside. And the only thing that is not beautiful is to be caddy [sic], rude, jealous, knee jerk or bully someone. Stay strong @arielwinter1.”