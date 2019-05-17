Diana’s trying to get the hang of this whole magic thing. She practices with Sarah in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 19 episode of ‘A Discovery of Witches.’

She’s got to learn somehow! Diana practices magic with guidance from her aunt, Sarah Bishop, in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of A Discovery of Witches. Diana is making great progress, but she faces a few stumbles along the way. After a spell, she realizes she caught something on fire just above her head. “So much for mind control,” a frustrated Diana says to Sarah.

Sarah tells Diana not to get upset. It’s all about the practice. Mistakes are bound to happen and that’s how you get better. She urges Diana to try the spell again. Diana takes a deep breath and goes for it.

The past few episodes have put Diana through the wringer. She was kidnapped and tortured by Satu in the last episode, but she was rescued by Matthew and Baldwin. She also had a vision of her parents.

The May 19 episode is the last episode before the season finale, which will air May 26. The first season initially aired in full on the UK’s Sky network and AMC Networks’ streaming services. The show, based on the All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness, made its debut on AMC and BBC America on April 7. A Discovery of Witches airs Sundays at 9 p.m. The show, starring Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Owen Teale, and Alex Kingston, has already been renewed for season 2 and season 3. A release date for the second season has not been announced.