The Situation Gets Visit From ‘Jersey Shore’ Castmates In Prison As They Film Season 3 Of ‘Family Vacation’

Mike Sorrentino has a solid support system as he serves jail time for tax evasion. His wife, Lauren and the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast, including Snooki and JWoww, took a trip to his NY prison on May 15, where they all posed for a group photo together!

A cast that vacations together, stays together. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, received a special, and presumably emotional visit in prison on May 15. His Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars came together and traveled to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York to visit him while he serves an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. Mike was smiles in a photo he shared on his Instagram page, alongside wife Lauren and Jersey Shore castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese. Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick, were not present for the visit.

“The Comeback Is Always Greater Than The Setback #FreeSitch,” Mike captioned the photo, adding a prayer hands emoji. He was dressed in his prison attire, which included grey pants and a matching button-up top. He wore a white undershirt and a beige belt on his pants. Mike’s wife, Lauren noticeably had on a “Free Sitch” t-shirt. — An online protest started by fans, which was applauded by his co-stars at the time of its inception. Lauren also shared the group photo to her Instagram feed, with the caption “#FreeSitch”.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently filming its third season of the hit MTV series. — A spinoff from the original Jersey Shore series, which aired for six seasons from December 2009 until December 2012. It’s unclear if MTV cameras were present during the visit. And, it has not been confirmed if the show plans to film any portion of Mike’s legal situation.

Those who’ve followed “The Situation’s” legal issues will know that it was in October of 2018 that he was sentenced to eight months in prison on tax evasion charges. He had pleaded guilty to falsifying his tax returns by an estimated $9 million over a period of several years. Mike’s brother, Marc, who was also involved in the case, began his two-year sentence for the crime in January. The reality star is expected to be released from prison on September 13, 2019.

Ahead of his prison sentence, Mike married Lauren, his college sweetheart, on November 1, 2018. They wed in front of friends and family, including the cast of Jersey Shore, at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Mike and Lauren honeymooned before he began his sentence.