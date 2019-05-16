Porsha Williams’ Baby, Pilar, Yawns In Adorable New Photo — See Pic

We can’t get enough of little baby Pilar! Porsha Williams posted another photo of her baby, and in this one, Pilar gave a cue that she’s tired.

Baby Pilar is so precious. Porsha Williams‘ daughter with Dennis McKinley, 42, has been stealing our hearts since March 22, and we simply adore her! Porsha, 37, shared yet another development of her nearly two-month old baby in an Instagram pic, and this time, Pilar yawned! The little girl was surrounded by what appeared to be a tiny grey pillow, and Pilar wore a floral onesie as she couldn’t contain her yawn.

The adorable baby’s Instagram caption read, “I’m [tired] Boss,” with the sleepy emoji. While Porsha runs Pilar’s Instagram, we think it’s safe to say that that caption was probably pretty accurate, considering the photo! Comments flooded in about how Pilar looked exactly like her dad, Dennis, and how cute Pilar was. We’d have to agree with those!

Just a few days ago, Porsha celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mom with her baby and fiancé! Porsha got a special note from her baby that tugged at our heartstrings. “Dear mommy, I want to… ‘thank you’… for bringing me into the world,” Pilar’s note to her mom began. “I want to… ‘thank you’…for staying up late to feed my tummy and keep me dry. Mommy, I don’t have any money yet… so, I borrowed some from Daddy to make sure today is a special and good day!”

Pilar’s note ended, “Happy 1st Mother’s Day, Love, Pilar.” How sweet! Pilar’s note – and Mother’s Day – happened while Porsha’s three-episode reality television show, Porsha’s Having A Baby, concluded. Her Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff featured three episodes about Porsha’s road to motherhood. While that journey ended, Porsha’s life as a mother has only just begun. We can’t wait for more Pilar pics, and we’re so happy to see that Porsha’s loving being a mom.