Drake Music Banned From Milwaukee Radio Station For Fear Of HIs NBA Curse As Bucks Take on Raptors

Drake’s favorite basketball team, the Toronto Raptors, are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA playoffs, and Bucks fans are living in fear that the rapper will try and reverse his curse onto their team like he did with the 76ers!

When Drake roots for a specific team in a sporting event, they tend to lose more often than not — and it’s become what’s known as the ‘Drake Curse.’ The rapper’s favorite basketball team, the Toronto Raptors, have fallen victim to the curse in the past, so when they took on the Philadelphia 76ers in the last round of the playoffs, Drake made an epic move to reverse the curse. During the crucial game 7 of the series, he decided to sport 76ers gear instead of Raptors gear, so he could put the curse onto the opposing team instead. It worked, as the Raptors defeated the 76ers and moved onto the next round of the playoffs.

Now, the Raptors are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks, and fans of the Wisconsin team are worried that Drizzy will pull a similar stunt to sabotage their team. The superstitions are so high in the city, that one radio station, KISS-FM, even stopped playing Drake’s music for the duration of the series! Milwaukee wants as little association with Drake as possible as their team fights for a spot in the NBA finals. The Bucks are currently up 1-0 in the series against the Raptors, and the teams will face off once again on May 17 at 8:30 p.m.

The winner of the Bucks/Raptors series will take on whoever wins the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are currently up 1-0 in the series. They’ve been in the NBA finals for the last four seasons against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and were victorious in three of them.