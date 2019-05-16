Trey Songz Rumored Ex Lori Harvey Congratulates Him On New Baby: ‘Happy For You’

Trey Songz shocked his fans when he shared a picture of a baby’s foot on his Instagram. But his rumored ex Lori Harvey didn’t miss a beat.

In January 2019 Twitter went wild over rumors that Lori Harvey, 22, was dating Trey Songz, 34, Future, 35, and Diddy’s son Justin Combs, 25, all at the same time. After news broke that she was allegedly juggling all three she wiped any sign of Trey from her social media. But clearly there’s no bad blood between them because Lori was very quick to congratulate Trey on his rumored new bundle of joy. Under the black and white shot of Trey cradling a newborn baby’s foot Lori wrote: “Awww that little foot 😍 happy for you T!!! ❤️” See, no drama for these two.

Lori wasn’t the only celeb to comment on the pic — singer Kehlani, comedian Kevin Hart and actor Marlon Wayans were among the famous well-wishers. Now fans are just waiting for Trey to make some sort of statement because so far all he’s done is drop the cryptic pic. No caption, no explanation and no clues as to who the mother of the baby is. Trey isn’t publicly dating anyone right now so this wild new development in his life has sent his fans into a total frenzy.

Naturally, fans are freaking out, wanting to know more details. One commented on Instagram, “We know you’re a zaddy but don’t tell me you’re a daddy now👀👀👀.” Another asked, “All jokes aside, who this baby for?” One fan was so shook that they went all out and used Trey’s full name for effect, “Tremaine what is this?????????”

Although Trey has yet to make any official statement his famous friends are all reacting as though this is a baby announcement. He doesn’t have any other children so this is huge news! HollywoodLife reached out to his rep but we were told, “No comment at this time.”