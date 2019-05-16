Baby Brooklyn Daly’s rocking some new bling after mama Kenya Moore had her daughter’s ears pierced. The little one is all smiles in a new pic with her jewelry.

Kenya Moore‘s six-month-old daughter Brooklyn Daly has only had pierced ears for 24 hours and already her mom and dad Marc Daly have had a tough time deciding what type of jewelry their baby should wear. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posted Instagram photo of her precious little one on May 16 and it showed little silver studs in her ears. Brooklyn is seen looking up from her white crib with a teething ring in one hand and her sweet little tongue sticking out amid a smile. Her teething apparently is an issue, but so is what color of bling she should wear as daddy Marc went against fans wanting Brooklyn to sport gold studs.

“@thebrooklyndaly is having a tough time teething but she’s all smiles here after getting her shots and ears pierced yesterday. Gold earrings won the poll but daddy wanted silver so what daddy wants daddy gets,” Kenya captioned the photo. She was referring to a May 15 Instagram story where she asked fans to vote on what her daughter’s first earrings should be, writing “Brooklyn is getting her ears pierced today which color earring” and added a poll for fans to decide between gold and silver earrings.

“I prefer silver too. She is adorable,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another agreed, adding “Good choice by dad. What a cutie!” while another told Kenya “Oh yes team silver💋.” Mostly fans were just gushing over how beautiful a baby Brooklyn is with comments like “@thekenyamoore she is gorgeous just like her mother omg,” and “Brooklyn is so precious always having a happy smile I just love her😍🤗.”

Hopefully Real Housewives of Atlanta fans will be able to see Brooklyn in the upcoming season 12. Kenya didn’t appear last season due to a contract dispute but is reportedly getting her Bravo peach back and returning to the series when it begins filming in June. Kenya’s baby made her official TV debut May 10 when the former Miss U.S.A. stopped by The Real. In addition to showing off her daughter to the audience, Kenya was asked by panelist Adrienne Bailon asked Kenya if there was any truth to the rumor that she’s in discussions with producers about returning to RHOA. While initially coy, she revealed “I would say there’s some truth to that. Conversations… yes, conversations.” Kenya’s such a fan favorite and it would be so great to have her back on the show to see her life as a first-time mom.