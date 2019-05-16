Hannah Brown Comes Face-To-Face With Kelly Ripa & Defends ‘The Bachelor’ After Host’s Diss

Just days after Kelly Ripa ranted about how ‘disgusted’ she is by ‘The Bachelor,’ she interview this season’s Bachelorette, Hannah Brown — and Hannah perfectly explained why the show is actually ’empowering,’ not ‘gross.’

Kelly Ripa has NEVER been shy about the fact that she’s not a fan of The Bachelor, but her comments about the “gross” show earlier this week struck a nerve with people more than ever before. So, viewers were super anxious to see what would happen when Hannah Brown, who competed on The Bachelor and now stars as this season’s Bachelorette, visited Live! With Kelly & Ryan on May 16. “I’m not behind this at all!” Kelly told Hannah when the two came face-to-face. “You’re a lovely girl — just blink twice and I’ll get you out of here!”

Hannah took Kelly’s joking comments in stride, but later in the show, Kelly addressed her feelings about it full-on. “I have been very against women fighting for a guy,” Kelly explained. “I don’t believe in it. I think it’s weird.” Hannah had a diplomatic response, in which she defended the show, but also didn’t make Kelly look bad. “Like you, I didn’t really follow the show [before], I wasn’t a big fan,” she admitted. “But being a part of the show is not women fighting against each other, really. Some of my best friends came from the show and were really supporting. When you have a group of 30 people, there will be people who don’t like each other. But ultimately, it’s one of the most empowering things I’ve ever done because I had to push myself and grow as an individual and I did. So that’s why I decided to be the Bachelorette and wanted that so bad.”

Kelly has interviewed countless stars from the ABC reality show over the year, but she’s made it no secret that the concept of one person dating multiple people is something she’s not on-board with. Her latest comments came up on May 14, while she and Ryan Seacrest were discussing Hannah’s upcoming appearance. “You guys know how I feel about the show — it disgusts me,” she said. “I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies — we are too special to be arguing over a guy. Having said that, all of you women watch that gross, gross show.”

Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette premiered on May 13. She previously competed for Colton Underwood’s heart on last season of The Bachelor, but was eliminated several weeks into filming. Colton went onto choose Cassie Randolph to give his final rose to, and they are still happily dating many months later.