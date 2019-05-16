Jon Gosselin Throws Shade At Ex Kate About New Dating Show: ‘To Each Their Own’

Sounds like Jon Gosselin is not going to tune into ‘Kate Plus Date. As his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, prepares her new dating show, Jon threw some not-so-subtle shade at his former ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ costar.

“Well, I guess, to each [their] own. Whatever keeps the lights on,” a less-than-impressed sounding Jon Gosselin, 42, said when discussing Kate Gosselin’s new dating show, Kate Plus Date: Can Somebody Help Me Out Here?, with HLN. Jon, who gained fame with Kate, 44, on John & Kate Plus 8, threw some shade at his ex. “I just work a normal job. I haven’t really been on reality TV in about ten years .., I kinda stay out of the spotlight as much as possible. I do DJ, but it doesn’t bring the limelight like it did ten years ago. “But, you know, if she chooses to do that, she chooses to do it.”

Jon noted that “two of the kids” live with him (15-year-old Collin and Hannah) and they “won’t be on her show, and I’m pretty sure the other four won’t be, either. I know, obviously, [Madelyn] and Cara will be on the show.” He also clarified the living situation for their eight kids: Collin and Hannah live with John, full-time; the twins, 18-year-old Madelyn and Cara, are going off to college; and the remaining kids — Joel, Leah, Alexis and Aaden, all 15-years-old — live with Kate. Jon also said he sees but “don’t really have any interaction” with the other six.

It appears Kate’s return to reality television is going to just increase the gap between her and Jon, a gap that was definitely felt on the sextuplets’ 15th birthday on May 10. Kate “wishes all of her sextuplet kids woke up under her roof on their birthday together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, while an insider told us that Jon is “sad” that most of his kids “want nothing to do with him.”

"Whatever it takes to keep the lights on." That's what @jgosselin10 has to say about his ex-wife Kate Gosselin's new dating show: #KatePlusDate. He spoke with @Chloe_Melas on HLN's @MorningExp. pic.twitter.com/S2rUXSexKI — HLN (@HLNTV) May 15, 2019

It’s been close to ten years since Jon and Kate broke up, and with her two eldest kids headed for college, it appears Kate’s ready to give love a second shot – if she could only find out how. “I don’t even know what the rules are, can someone help me out here?” she said in the first trailer for Kate Plus Date. In the preview, expert matchmakers Rachel DeAlto and Adam LoDolce help the mother of eight enter the dating pool after being out of it for so long.

“Viewers will follow Kate’s journey as she evolves from reserved and cautious to open and invested,” TLC, who is airing the show, said in a statement. “While the first few dates are awkward, even ‘painful’ in Kate’s words, she eventually learns to trust the process with the support of her matchmakers and daughters.” Well, if there’s one person who’s not going to DVR the show, it’s Jon.