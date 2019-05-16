Jenelle Evans is desperate to have her kids back after they were removed from her home by CPS, and she appeared in court with her husband, David Eason, to fight for their return on May 16.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were spotted leaving a courthouse in Columbus County, North Carolina on May 16, where they reportedly pled their case in front of a judge as to why their children should be allowed back in their home, according to TMZ. Reporters caught David and Jenelle on-camera as they left the courthouse, but the couple stayed tight-lipped, rather than answering the questions thrown at them. The trip to the courthouse came after Jenelle and David’s children were removed from their home by CPS earlier this week. CPS is currently investigating David after he shot and killed Jenelle’s dog, Nugget, while the children were all home at the end of April.

Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, 9, and her middle child, Kaiser, 4, were removed from her home with David earlier this week. The daughter she shares with David, Ensley, was then reportedly removed from the home on May 15, according to TMZ. However, after TMZ reported about Ensley’s removal, Jenelle posted on her Instagram Story that the reports were “BS,” and that she was “so sick of the drama” and everybody “wanting a piece of [her] life.”

David admitted to killing Nugget earlier this month, and defended his actions because he claimed the dog bit Ensley on more than one occasion. Jenelle was absolutely devastated over Nugget’s death, and admitted that she was thinking about possibly divorcing David after his violent actions. However, she is clearly standing by him — along with their trip to the courthouse together, they’re also still living together, according to TMZ.

In the aftermath of this drama, Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2. The show had previously stopped filming David back in 2018 after he made homophobic comments on social media.