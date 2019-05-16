Emily Ratajkowski Bares All To Protest New Alabama Abortion Law — See Pic

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest in a series of celebs to protest the new Alabama abortion ban law. The model has stripped down and shared a powerful message about why she’s against it.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, is furious with Alabama lawmakers for passing the controversial law that essentially bans abortions in their state. On May 16, the model took to her Instagram page and shared a naked photo of herself with a flower covering her vagina. (Click HERE to see the pic.) “This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape,” she wrote in the caption. “These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce.”

Emily added, “The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the U.S. deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. Our bodies, our choice.”

Emily is the latest in a series of celebs to protest the rigid Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey on May 15. Singer Lady Gaga, Captain America star Chris Evans and Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon are just a few stars who have expressed their outrage at the law that makes performing an abortion in the state a felony. Not only will doctors face up to 99 years or life in prison for doing so, the law also doesn’t make an exception for women or children who were impregnated as a result of incest or rape. “I’m beyond upset about the passing of new abortion bans in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, and Ohio,” Reese, 43, tweeted on May 15. “This is Unconstitutional and Abhorrent. We can not [sic] tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights.”

Lady Gaga, 33, tweeted her love and sent “prayers to all women and young girls” in Alabama, adding the message, “It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those who have been raped or are experiencing incest, non-consensual or not.”

In the early hours of May 16, Missouri became the latest state to passing a pro-life bill, making it illegal to perform abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy unless it’s a medical emergency.