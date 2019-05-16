Ellen Pompeo Calls Out ‘Bachelor’ Creator For Slamming Kelly Ripa As Feud Escalates

Ellen Pompeo has joined the feud between Kelly Ripa and ‘The Bachelor’ — and she’s Team Kelly! The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star defended her on Twitter.

Ellen Pompeo did not mince words while defending her fellow ABC lady, Kelly Ripa, on Twitter, Ellen went after Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor franchise, after he hurled a particularly sharp barb at Kelly when she said that she didn’t support the show. “Easy, @KellyRipa … #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!” Mike tweeted on May 14. Ellen caught wind of this, tweeting on May 16, “Okay @ fleissmeister… that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay @ KellyRipa salary. Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage…. # bachelorsoooowhite.”

So, that’s two ABC stars who aren’t Bachelor fans. Mike’s beef with the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host started when he unapologetically said on air that she really didn’t like his show. While discussing how the new Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, would be visiting the show, Kelly said, “You guys know how I feel about the show (The Bachelor) — it disgusts me. I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies — we are too special to be arguing over a guy. Having said that, all of you women watch that gross, gross show.”

She doubled down on her statement while interviewing Hannah on May 16, jokingly saying, “I’m not behind this at all! You’re a lovely girl — just blink twice and I’ll get you out of here!” Hannah previously competed on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor. It’s clear why Mike is angry with Kelly, but his tweet about her salary is uncalled for.

Kelly has a powerful ally on her side with Ellen! The Grey’s Anatomy star is outspoken on social media and in real life, and she gets sh*t done. She called out Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb earlier this year when the TODAY hosts discussed her Red Table Talk interview, but only the part where she talked about her former Grey’s co-star, Patrick Dempsey. The larger conversation was about raising biracial children with her husband, Chris Ivery. She tweeted out the segment, writing, “Hey here’s a suggestion!! Maybe all of you over there lay off the booze and pay attention to the real conversation that took place?” referring to Kathie Lee and Hoda’s practice of drinking every morning on air.