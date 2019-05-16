Drake & DJ Carnage Get In Playful ‘Spat’ After Rapper Jokes About Drizzy’s ‘Fake Abs’ In Shirtless Pic

Are Drake’s rock solid abs fake? — If you ask DJ Carnage, the rapper’s six pack is all courtesy of plastic surgery! But, Drizzy clapped back with this savage response…

Drake, 32, and DJ Carnage, 28, spent their Thursday night engulfed in a hysterical exchange over Instagram. It all started when Drizzy shared a sexy shirtless photo, where his mid-section looked more defined than ever before. Go ahead, count the abs. While thousands of Drake’s 57 million followers continued to drool over his summer bod, his good friend, Carnage called out the Toronto rapper and claimed his abs were sculpted under the knife!

“You got fake ab surgery in Colombia,” Carnage wrote. “You ain’t fooling anybody.” But, Drizzy was quick on his feet with a fiery response, which left fans questioning Carnage isn’t of his abs. “Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey,” the “In My Feelings” rapper responded. After that, Carnage seemed to waive the white flag with this final word: “DONT YOU DAREEEEE!!!!!”

Despite the savage exchange, don’t assume the entertainers are seriously feuding. Drake fans will know that he’s actually cool with Carnage. And, if you’re not a fan of Drizzy, the Grammy winner explained the exchange, writing, “Aye relax we friends in real life.” Not to mention, Drake’s definitely not concerned with who’s trolling him online, seeing as the background of his photo seems to indicate that he’s on some sort of tropical vacation.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Drake)

(Photo credit: Instagram/Drake)

One rapper who has come clean about turning to plastic surgery for a flatter tummy is Cardi B. The “Money” crooner, 26, confessed to getting liposuction on her mid-section after she gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus last July. “I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she told the crowd during her performance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on May 5. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f—k up my lipo. But b–ch I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back, let’s go!”

Just days after her admission, Cardi explained the produce in greater detail during an impromptu IG Live video, where she admitted that the recovery process was taking a toll on her. “But, I’m telling you guys, because b—ches think you can go get surgery and that’s it. No, you gotta maintain this sh-t,” Cardi said of her experience with liposuction. “That’s why, if you look at my stomach, it looks lumpy because they have to massage it out. There’s like a 100 post-op appointments to smooth it out,” she added.