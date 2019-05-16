If there’s anyone who can get Kanye West to be honest about his mental health, it’s David Letterman, and when he sits down with Ye for the second season of Dave’s Netflix show, it’s going to get ‘provocative.’

“When you’re bipolar, you have a potential to ramp up, Kanye West, 41, said in the preview of the second season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, telling David Letterman, 72, that his bipolar disorder “could take you to a point to where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it.” While the teaser for the new season, hitting Netflix on May 31, doesn’t go into detail about Ye’s struggles with his mental health, there is a moment that caused the bearded Letterman to bug out. “That’s fairly provocative. What happened there?” he asks. As to what he was talking about, fans will just have to wait until the series drops.

There is also moment, at the start of the trailer, where it appears Kanye has taken David Letterman to the Yeezy fashion studios, and fashion is on the mind of the former Late Show host. “If Velcro was invented first, would there be zippers?” he asked, which leaves a puzzled look on Kanye’s face as he sincerely considered this alternative fashion timeline. “You know,” the rapper/fashion designer said, “it’s a really…it’s really a deep question.” It seems that David can speak on Kanye’s level, which means it should be an interesting, if not “provocative,” conversation.

Kanye West, who was usually tight-lipped about his mental health, revealed in June 2018 that he was bipolar (h/t Complex) at the end of Ye’s second track, “Yikes.” Kanye rapped, “That’s why I f*ck with ‘Ye / That’s my third person / that’s my bipolar sh*t, n—a what?” While speaking to radio personality Big Boy in June 2018, Kanye went into further detail about the lines. “I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” Kanye, who was 40 at the time, said. “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”

However, Kanye would walk back that diagnosis a few months later while visiting President Donald Trump. “I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was connected with a neuropsychologist that worked with athletes in the NBA and the NFL,” Kanye said in the middle of the Oval Office. “So, he said that I actually wasn’t bipolar, [but] I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name. So all this power that I got, and I’m taking my son to the Sox game and all that, I wouldn’t be able to remember his name. From a misdiagnosis.”

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, 38, would walk back those claims in the May 2019 issue of Vogue, saying that Kanye now accepts that he’s bipolar, but he’s not on any medication for it. “For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is,” she said.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman returns to Netflix on May 31. All five episodes – featuring Kanye, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton, and Melina Gates – will be available at the same time.