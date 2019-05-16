Courteney Cox Shares Throwback Pic Of ‘Friends’ Cast & Celebs Go Wild: ‘This Is Too Good’

Courteney Cox went all the way back to 1994 on May 16, when she shared a nostalgic throwback picture of the ‘Friends’ cast on Instagram.

“The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet,” Courteney Cox captioned an amazing photo of the Friends cast on May 16. Her caption, which gave a nod to how all the titles of the episodes would start with the words “The one…”, was also accompanied by hashtags that read, “before it aired” and “love these guys.” And immediately after she shared it, celebrities went wild. Courteney’s co-star Lisa Kudrow wrote, “Look at that! Thanks again Jimmy Burrows. Love you Courteney,” and Reese Witherspoon, who guest-starred on the series said, “This is TOO good !”

And Reese is right — Courteney’s throwback pic is “too good.” Actually, all of her Friends posts are amazing. As we’ve previously told you, Courteney has been on a roll with posting Friends-related content on Instagram. Most recently, in March, she visited the famous Friends New York City apartment building, at 90 Bedford Street. “The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000,” she captioned the Instagram video. In the clip, she could be seen looking at the camera and saying “Good night, guys. I’m going home,” as transition music from Friends played in the background. And guess what? Jennifer Aniston encouraged her to post it!

“So last night [when] I posted it, I was actually at Jennifer’s house and she’s like, ‘Post that now, then. Let’s just see what happens,’” Courteney told Busy Philipps during a March appearance on Busy Tonight. “And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh, this would probably be better if I posted between 9 and 12 because that’s where my fans are. And I didn’t — I posted it late at night. And it still worked!”

Friends, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, wrapped after 10 seasons on the air.