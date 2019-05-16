Britney Spears ‘Not Battling’ With Parents Despite Reports: Everyone Just Wants Her To ‘Get Better’

Britney Spears is getting along with both of her parents, Lynne and Jamie, despite opposing rumors, which claim she’s feuding with them over her medical care. In fact, everyone has ‘collectively agreed’ that they’re focused on her health!

The relationship between Britney Spears, 37, and her parents, Lynne, 64, and Jamie, 66, is solid as she continues to focus on her mental health. “Lynne and Jamie are continuing to put Britney‘s interest at the forefront of getting her better. They’re not battling at all,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “Lynne loves her daughter and wants to be involved in her health, and that’s why she’s trying to get access to Britney‘s medical records. And, Jamie welcomes this completely.”

Opposing reports have claimed a slew of false scenarios, including that there is a rift between Lynne and Jamie because of her wanting to be involved in Britney’s treatment. Another report claimed Britney went rogue with her treatment and shut out both her parents. However, everyone is getting along just fine.

“Britney is talking to both of her parents and things are fine between all parties,” the source reveals. “In fact, her mom is even staying at her home. Her parents are working together to make sure she receives the best care,” the insider says, noting that Britney spent a lovely Mother’s Day with her sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12. “She has the same custody schedule she’s had and sees them all the time. Things with her and [ex] Kevin [Federline, 41, the father of her sons] remain fine, and there are no concerns whatsoever on his end. “Everyone just wants Britney to get better and everyone is working hard and collectively to achieve that goal,” the source adds.

Britney fans will know that the singer cancelled her Las Vegas residency earlier this year, for reasons she said had to do with her father’s poor health. Jamie was hospitalized in November 2018, where he had surgery after his colon abruptly ruptured. Soon after that, Britney checked into a mental healthy facility in April [2019], where she sought treatment for nearly 30 days. It was previously discovered that her mental health medications weren’t working correctly. That’s something she’s focused on fixing as she takes time away from music.”

“ Britney was feeling stressed and anxious about her residency. H er team all got together and ultimately decided it was not in her best interest to move forward with performing a residency,” the same source explains. “ Britney ‘s dad fell very ill while at the same time she was dealing with getting her own medication corrected and it just wasn’t a good time to be taking on such a big ordeal. It was simply too much.”