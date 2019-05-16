‘Braxton Family Values’ Preview: Toni Heads To The Grammys Alone After Birdman Is Late

Toni Braxton ends up going to the Grammys solo after Birdman is late. She refuses to miss her moment in this exclusive preview of the all-new episode of ‘Braxton Family Values.’

Toni Braxton is all decked out for the Grammys but she admits that she’s a little nervous in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 16 episode of Braxton Family Values. “The only thing about being a celebrity, the part that I don’t like, that I’m not fond of, is the rumors and things that get out. It’s kind of hard to protect your love life,” Toni admits in the preview. Toni and her boyfriend, Birdman, are private when it comes to their relationship. “I feel like it’s going to come up a bit walking through the red carpet and I don’t know how I’m going to handle it,” Toni continues.

Toni dons a gorgeous sheer dress for the Grammys and heads to pick up Birdman. He’s running late. “He’s late to his own things,” Toni explains. “It’s not personal. I just know him. He’s that person that’s never on time.” When Toni is asked if Birdman is coming to the Grammy, she says that he honestly doesn’t know. “I know I’m leaving him,” Toni tells her hair stylist. “I’m not waiting for him. I’m not going to miss my moment…”

She’s not going to go by Birdman’s place to check if he’s ready. She’s going right on ahead to the Grammys without a date. You go, girl!

The synopsis for the May 16 episode reads: “Birdman and Traci’s blowup sparks drama at Toni’s Grammy dinner. Tamar celebrates a big win on Celebrity Big Brother, but issues resurface when Traci goes MIA at her after party. Von drops a bombshell on Ms. E.” Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.