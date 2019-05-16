Blanket Jackson, 17, Resurfaces In Rare Appearance With Brother Prince In New YouTube Show

Blanket Jackson prefers to stay out of the public eye, but you’re going to be seeing a lot more of him. Blanket and his brother Prince have started a YouTube show. The brothers talk ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in their first video.

Blanket “Bigi” Jackson, 17, and Prince Jackson, 22, are taking over YouTube. Michael Jackson’s sons kicked off their first YouTube video for their new YouTube series on May 15 with their review of Avengers: Endgame. Blanket is rarely seen out in public but this YouTube video shows him really in his element talking about movies. Blanket and Prince’s cousin, Taj Jackson, also co-hosts the movie review video. The King of Pop’s youngest child is the one who starts things off in the video talking about The Hulk.

Bigi admits that when he first watched Avengers: Endgame he was “disappointed” with The Hulk’s storyline because he thought the character was going to make a grand entrance in the movie. However, he’s seen the movie 3 times now and it gets better for him every time he watches. Throughout the video, Bigi and the other co-hosts talk about all the major characters in the movie while snacking on pizza.

“We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel,” Prince announced on his Instagram on May 15. “Right now you can go see our first ever video on my YouTube channel (link in bio) we know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show. As usual all input is welcome here or in the YouTube comments. Expect more to come y’all.”

While his older siblings, Prince and Paris Jackson, 21, live their lives in the public eye, Blanket prefers a much more private life. Blanket and Prince are very close, so this YouTube series is perfect for them. “It takes a lot for Blanket to open up, but Prince always tries to break him out of his shell,” a source close to the Jackson family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The source also added that Prince is Blanket’s “main role model” in life. “Blanket looks up to Prince so much. Prince has really taken his brother under his wing and is his main role model,” the source said. “Prince really protects his brother as they have a real close bond. They go through life as a team.”