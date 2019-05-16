Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie ‘Doesn’t Want To Think About’ Brad Pitt With Another Woman After Lena Dunham Cuddle

Angelia Jolie Brad Pitt dating other women reaction
Shutterstock
Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted in retro fashion on the set of their new movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In Quentin Tarantino’s crime mystery Leonardo plays TV actor Rick Dalton and Brad his stunt double Cliff Booth. The pair try to make a name for themselves in Tinseltown during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles. In the pictures the pair can be seen filming a car scene from the movie. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt arrives at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, France on March 11, 2019. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Brad Pitt Ref: SPL5071370 110319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt is pictured taking selfies with fans while enjoying a night out with friends. Brad who has been rumored to be seeing actress Charlize Theron looked like he was havign a great time as he went to go see Adam Sandler at Dynasty Typewriter. Sandler just filmed his second film, "Murder Mystery'' with Brad's ex Jennifer Aniston. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BONI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
, and

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split three years ago, but that doesn’t mean the ‘Maleficent’ star is ready to think about her ex with another woman. Even if that woman is just his friend, Lena Dunham.

Lena Dunham, 33, shared a photo to her Instagram on May 13 that showed her snuggled up to none ofter than Brad Pitt — and it got everyone talking. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair are not romantically involved — but the rumors still bothered his ex Angelina Jolie, 43. A source close to the Maleficent star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’d rather not know what her ex is up to when it comes to his love life.

“Angie hopes that Brad is happy,” says the source. “But she doesn’t want to think about Brad dating just as much as she is sure that he doesn’t want to know what she is doing. It really comes down to the well being of the kids and Angie is looking for that to make more sense between the two. Its been an uphill battle and there still needs to be steps taken to get on the same page, but Angie is more concerned with Brad the parent over Brad dating.”

Brangelina fans were devastated in September 2016, when the gorgeous couple broke up after more than a decade together. They share six kids —  Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10 — so the breakup is extra tough in every way. The former power couple is still figuring out the final details on their divorce but in April a judge reinstated their single status. But, as HollywoodLife previously reported, Brad is still not focused on finding love again and it’s no different for Angelina. “Angie isn’t actively dating and isn’t exclusive with anyone,” says our source. “She has people in her life that she will hang out with but it’s not something that is getting serious. She keeps all that to herself and makes sure she keeps all those trysts very private.”

A second source close to Angelina says the Oscar winner would rather be with her kids than pretty much anyone else. “Angelina is bringing the kids everywhere with her. They’ve become of comfort and a security blanket for her. She even brings  them to routine doctors appointments. She’s really never alone since the divorce and almost always wants one of her children with her at all times.”