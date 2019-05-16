Angelina Jolie ‘Doesn’t Want To Think About’ Brad Pitt With Another Woman After Lena Dunham Cuddle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split three years ago, but that doesn’t mean the ‘Maleficent’ star is ready to think about her ex with another woman. Even if that woman is just his friend, Lena Dunham.

Lena Dunham, 33, shared a photo to her Instagram on May 13 that showed her snuggled up to none ofter than Brad Pitt — and it got everyone talking. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair are not romantically involved — but the rumors still bothered his ex Angelina Jolie, 43. A source close to the Maleficent star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’d rather not know what her ex is up to when it comes to his love life.

“Angie hopes that Brad is happy,” says the source. “But she doesn’t want to think about Brad dating just as much as she is sure that he doesn’t want to know what she is doing. It really comes down to the well being of the kids and Angie is looking for that to make more sense between the two. Its been an uphill battle and there still needs to be steps taken to get on the same page, but Angie is more concerned with Brad the parent over Brad dating.”

Brangelina fans were devastated in September 2016, when the gorgeous couple broke up after more than a decade together. They share six kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10 — so the breakup is extra tough in every way. The former power couple is still figuring out the final details on their divorce but in April a judge reinstated their single status. But, as HollywoodLife previously reported, Brad is still not focused on finding love again and it’s no different for Angelina. “Angie isn’t actively dating and isn’t exclusive with anyone,” says our source. “She has people in her life that she will hang out with but it’s not something that is getting serious. She keeps all that to herself and makes sure she keeps all those trysts very private.”

A second source close to Angelina says the Oscar winner would rather be with her kids than pretty much anyone else. “Angelina is bringing the kids everywhere with her. They’ve become of comfort and a security blanket for her. She even brings them to routine doctors appointments. She’s really never alone since the divorce and almost always wants one of her children with her at all times.”