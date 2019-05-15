Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris took to Instagram on May 14 to share a flattering video of herself flaunting a different hairstyle that included long black locks and bangs.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, has a new hairstyle and she made sure all her followers took notice when she posted an amazing video to Instagram on May 14! The gorgeous gal looked quite different as she showed off long black straight hair with bangs in the short video and used the clip to promote her May 15 appearance on SisterCircleTV. “Make sure u tune into @sistercircletv tomorrow morning. I will be co hosting the show. So wake up & get lit with me. Glam @bkluvsme& @latashawright & of course @therealnoigjeremy 👑🤑🎶 #IF*ckinLoveU 🤪,” her caption for the video read.

Tiny’s rocked all kinds of hair styles over the years so her latest one isn’t completely surprising, but it’s definitely looking great on her. She recently flaunted long pink hair so the darker tone is a big contrast for the singer, but as she’s proved time and time again, she can pull just about any look off. From red to pink to dark, her various hair colors always seem to compliment her facial features.

In addition to making headlines for her ever changing hair, Tiny got attention on the day after Mother’s Day, when she took to Instagram to share a cute clip that showed her kissing her daughter Heiress, 3, when she was a baby. In her caption for the clip, which was promoting an episode of her reality show with hubby T.I., T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, the mother-of-four admitted reminiscing about the sweet moment makes her think about wanting more children. “Damn I miss this stage…make me think I want another one just for a quick min. I gotta get over my obsession with babies,” the caption read.

We love seeing Tiny flaunting her confidence with her hair makeovers. We can’t wait to see what else she shows off in the future!