Taylor Swift Admits Calling Out Joe Jonas For Dumping Her Was ‘Rebellious’ : ‘We Laugh About It Now’

More than ten years after calling Joe Jonas out for dumping her over the phone, Taylor Swift reminisces on the ‘mouthy’ interview and admits she and Joe are able to joke about it now.

Taylor Swift, 29, played ‘Burning Question’s when she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 15, and she dished on one of her most famous breakups during the rapid-fire game. Host Ellen DeGeneres asked the singer what the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager was, to which Taylor bashfully responded, “Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on you show. That was too much. I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.” Taylor and Joe dated for several months in 2008, and when they broke up, she wasn’t shy about calling him out for how badly he hurt her.

“We haven’t talked since [the breakup], actually,” Taylor admitted during a 2008 interview with Ellen. “But someday I’m going to find somebody really, really great who’s right for me. It’s alright, I’m cool. When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I won’t even be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18! It was a record, I think. I looked at the call log, I think it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record!”

Taylor went onto record multiple songs about Joe, including the sarcastic “Forever and Always,” from her 2008 album, Fearless, as well as the savage “Better Than Revenge,” which was about the girl he moved on from her with, Camila Belle. Taylor and Joe were able to put their differences behind them, though, when he started dating her best friend, Gigi Hadid, in 2015. Although Joe and Gigi have since split, it seems like he and Taylor remain on good terms — he was even seen dancing along to her performance at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Taylor finally has found the “really, really great” person in her life — she’s been dating Joe Alwyn for two and a half years now. Of course, Joe has also moved on, and is married to Sophie Turner. Interestingly, Taylor recently admitted to being a huge fan of Sophie and her show, Game of Thrones, so all seems to be well here!