Selena Gomez Looks Nautical Chic In Two-Piece Terry Cloth Outfit In Cannes — See Pics

Selena Gomez headed to ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ photo call at Cannes Film Festival on May 15, when she opted to wear a navy two-piece terry cloth ensemble.

Selena Gomez, 26, has been slaying her 72nd Cannes Film Festival outfits and her latest look is adorable. The actress headed to a photo call for her new film The Dead Don’t Die, which she stars in, on May 15, when she rocked a matching navy blue Chanel Resort 2019 terry cloth two-piece. The navy crew neck sweater was cropped, while five chunky gold Chanel logo buttons lined the front, with two buttoned pockets on either side of her chest. She paired the sweater with matching high-waisted pants which featured a metallic gold striped waistband and two pockets on either leg. The pants flowed out into airy wide-leg pants, which she accessorized with chunky metallic gold heels. Selena added a fun element to her look with massive diamond Messika Jewelry hoops and subtle glam. Selena’s beauty was done by her traveling glam squad, as Hung Vanngo did her makeup in a natural look, adding a light smokey eye, extra dark brows, and a nude lip. Meanwhile, Selena’s hair stylist, Marissa Marino, slicked Sel’s hair back into a middle-parted sleek low bun.

Selena has only been in the South of France a day, and the gorgeous star has already managed to make a stylish statement. Selena stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of The Dead Don’t Die, on May 14, when she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a white satin Louis Vuitton two-piece. The sleeveless bralette and matching maxi skirt hugged Selena’s petite frame perfectly, while the bustier top showed off massive cleavage. Cinching in her tiny waist was a thick white leather belt, as the maxi skirt flowed out into a form-fitting shape. The skirt of the dress featured a subtle quilted material, with seams down the front, while the side had a plunging hip-high slit that showed off Selena’s toned legs. She topped her look off with Bulgari jewels including a stunning diamond choker necklace and a pair of metallic silver ankle-strap sandals, all of which was styled by Kate Young.

Meanwhile, that same day, Selena headed to the after party when she opted to wear white again. She threw on an off-the-shoulder white Louis Vuitton mini dress that featured a low-cut neckline, which showed off ample cleavage, as the sleeves of the dress hung down low on the sides of her arms. The bodice of the dress was a bit baggy, while her tiny waist was cinched in before flowing into a form-fitting A-line mini skirt. The sleeves of the dress flowed down into a gorgeous peplum, that made the sides of the skirt flared, adding a dramatic look. Selena opted to keep her red carpet makeup on that she wore for the premiere, as well as her Bulgari jewels and metallic silver ankle-strap sandals.

Aside from Selena’s gorgeous outfits, her glam has seriously been on point. For the movie premiere and after party she rocked the same beauty look, which was a slicked back tight updo, with a twisted braided bun in the back, and a light sultry smokey eye, with extra thick, dark black cat eyeliner. She topped off her look with a bright red lip, which added a bold pop of color to both of her white ensembles, and a pretty nude manicure by Tom Bachik.