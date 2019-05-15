Samantha Bee Condemns The Alabama Abortion Ban: The Senators Need A ‘Sex Education’

After the shocking passage of the Alabama Abortion Ban, late night host Samantha Bee is giving senators a much-needed lesson in female anatomy.

Last night, Alabama lawmakers voted to effectively ban abortions in the state — a direct challenge to the constitutional right for women to end their pregnancies, provided by Roe v. Wade. At the same time, Georgia is working to pass their ‘heartbeat law,’ which will ban women from getting abortions once a heartbeat in a fetus is detected, usually around 6 weeks. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee star Samantha Bee sounded off on the shocking wave of new legislation in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, teasing her upcoming show that will tackle the situation. “Tonight, I think we’re going to give a very needed sex education on the show to Senators, because I do think that people don’t know how fallopian tubes work,” the comedian said on the Warner Media Upfronts carpet. “They don’t seem to know how women’s bodies function, it’s an oversight. Maybe we need a little remedial attention paid to what the functions of a woman’s body are.”

Many men are at the forefront, promoting this ban in Alabama and even across the country, making the laws that tell women what to do with their bodies. “Always the gents making those decisions” Sam shook her head. “It’s bold to overshoot your own knowledge of something to that degree. Bold choice.” Tonight, the Full Frontal leading lady will also be sitting down with Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. “I like a lot of them!” she said of the California state senator. “Kamala is great!”

When it comes to 2020, Sam revealed that she remains hopeful for the future…kinda. “I haven’t lost all of the hope in my body, I will say that,” she laughed. “It feels dire, everything feels very necessary and everything’s extra, electrically-charged, but I do feel hopeful… I also hope that my hope is warranted.” Us, too.

Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal on TBS is a go-to for multiple generations to get a laugh and get informed at the same time. From her visit to Puerto Rico following the horrifying hurricane damage, to her Not The White House Correspondents Dinner special, the host has brought some much-needed light to one of the darkest times in our nation’s history. “If you had to describe my show to aliens from another planet, they’d be like, ‘you do material about refugees on your show but it’s also funny?’ But I think the crisis of immigration needs to be — we need to shine as many lights on that as we possibly can. Wall to wall fun.” We can’t wait for more to come! Tune in to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on Wednesdays at 10 PM ET!