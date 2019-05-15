‘Riverdale’ Finale: [Spoiler] May Be Dead In Game-Changing Flash Forward

‘Riverdale’ may be about to pull a ‘How To Get Away With Murder.’ The final moments of the season 3 finale revealed that one major character is in serious jeopardy. Is [SPOILER] dead or alive in the flash forward?

Now that’s what you call a cliffhanger. Jughead Jones may be dead by the time Riverdale reaches spring break of senior year. The final moments of the season 3 finale flashed forward in time to when Betty, Veronica, and Archie are standing around a burning fire. They have stripped down to barely nothing and are covered in blood. Jughead is nowhere to be found.

“We have to burn all our clothes, including Jughead’s beanie,” Betty says to Archie and Veronica. “We’ll wash off the blood in the swimming hole. After tonight, we never speak of this. Ever. Not to each other, not to our parents. No one. We finish our senior year, we graduate, and we go our separate ways. That is the only way that we won’t get caught.”

Would Riverdale really kill off Jughead Jones? That would be the show’s most shocking twist yet. However, Jughead could still be very much alive in the flash forward. He could have taken part in whatever it is Betty, Veronica, and Archie did. He could have run off or be hiding a body somewhere. This is Riverdale. The possibilities are endless. Someone is dead, and at the moment, Jughead is still on the chopping block. Cue the theories!

The season 3 finale also revealed that the Gargoyle King was Chick. Both the Gargoyle King and the Black Hood were working with Penelope Blossom, who ended up killing Hal Cooper/Black Hood. Veronica and Archie (finally!) reunited. Hermione was arrested after Hiram framed her for attempted murder. Alice has also been working with the FBI the whole time. An agent came to Riverdale in the finale and he revealed that he is actually Betty and Jughead’s real half-brother, Charles Smith. He needs there help to track down Edgar Evernever and The Farm, who have disappeared. Riverdale will return for season 4 in fall 2019.