Porsha Williams Shares Her ‘Favorite Picture’ Of Baby Pilar & Reveals How ‘Blessed’ She Feels

Porsha Williams took to Instagram on May 15 to share an adorable pic that shows her lovingly holding her two-month-old daughter Pilar as they show off matching outfits.

Porsha Williams, 37, proved she’s loving motherhood when she took to Instagram to share her favorite photo of her two-month-old daughter Pilar, who she nicknamed PJ, and with the cuteness of the pic, we can definitely understand why it’s at the top of her list! In the sweet snapshot, Porsha can be seen sitting and holding Pilar as the mother and daughter duo wear matching floral outfits. The doting mom took the opportunity to mention her baby girl’s similarities to her father, Dennis McKinley in her caption and raved about how “blessed” she feels. “Literally my fav pic of my daughter & I! #Blessed@pilarjhena ❤️ #DaddysDimple#RaisingPJ #InRealLife,” the caption read.

Porsha has been posting many pics of her precious tot ever since she revealed her face for the first time on her reality television special Porsha’s Having a Baby, which premiered on Bravo on Apr. 28. Soon after Pilar’s face was shown to the world, Porsha shared some family pics that she took with Dennis and Pilar in an exclusive story for People. Porsha opened up to us last month about how she felt keeping her baby away from the spotlight until the special aired.

“If anybody knows me they know that I wanted to post her picture the day she was born, but we definitely wanted to surprise everybody and let everybody enjoy the whole experience, so we’re going to show her on the last episode,” she told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “You’ll see her as soon as she comes out and then you’ll also see me bring her home for the first time.”

The special proved to be a hit when Porsha took to Instagram to share that the 3rd and final episode of the series, had 1.143 million viewers.