Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Defend Putting ‘No Label’ On Their Relationship: ‘We’re Figuring It Out’

Artem Chigvintsev is weighing in on his and Nikki Bella’s decision to not put a label on their relationship — and they both attempted to explain it to a confused Brie Bella on the twins’ podcast May 15!

Ever since Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev confirmed they were an item on the season finale of Total Bellas back in March, fans have been confused about their actual status. Nikki continues to insist they haven’t put a ‘label’ on the romance, but they also post countless photos with each other on social media and seem to be pretty inseparable. Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, is just as confused as the rest of us, so she grilled Artem all about it when he appeared as a guest on the sisters’ podcast, The Bellas Podcast, on May 15.

Brie flat-out asked Artem, “If one of your buddies was like, hey man…are you and Nikki boyfriend and girlfriend…you would tell them no?” to which he responded, “I would say we’re having a great time together. We’re figuring it out and just taking it step by step and seeing where it goes.” At that point, Nikki chimed in and suggested that they start using the hashtag “#TakingItSlow” whenever they post photos together from now on, too. “Someone recently told me, you’re in the spotlight, so it’s different — if you post with someone, it means you’re official,” Nikki explained. “And I was like…well I want to change that. If I want to post someone and we’re not official, I think it’s okay.”

She also gushed over how great Artem has been for taking things at the pace she’s comfortable with after her breakup from John Cena last year. “I’m not in a place to move fast or have something official, and he’s such an amazing man that he’s willing to take things slow with me,” she said. “We have amazing dates, but we don’t need to have labels or titles and that’s what attracts me to him so much.”

That’s not to say the two aren’t ‘exclusive,’ though. Artem admitted that he would definitely be ‘bothered’ if he found out Nikki had slept with or kissed someone else. “That would hurt me very much [if she slept with someone tomorrow],” he said. Nikki explained that she knows Artem would be hurt if she was with someone else, which is why she would “never do it.” Plus, she added, “I really enjoy my intimate time with Artem so I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else!”

Nikki and Artem first met when they were partnered on Dancing with the Stars in 2017. At the time, she was engaged to John. However, after the split in summer 2018, she began hanging out with Artem again, and they were romantically linked before the end of the year. Despite paparazzi photos of the two popping up throughout the beginning of 2019, Nikki didn’t openly discuss the relationship until after the finale of Total Bellas in March. They’ve been going strong ever since.