Kenya Moore’s precious baby girl, Brooklyn Daly, was about to get her ears pierced but she showed no signs of fear and was grinning from ear to ear!

Kenya Moore, 48, made fans hearts melt when she posted an adorable video of her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, on May 15. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the clip of her six-month-old baby girl to Brooklyn’s own Instagram account. “What you doing Brooky?” Kenya could be heard asking off-camera. “Huh? You ready for your shot? Are you ready for your shots little girl? Are you ready for your ears pierced?” the doting mom asked while her precious infant who was wearing only a diaper flashed a huge smile and kicked about on the table.

“Mommy I stay sitting on ready 👶🏽 #babybrooklyn #miraclebaby,” she humorously captioned the video as if from Brooklyn’s voice. Fans absolutely gushed over Kenya’s baby girl who she welcomed on Nov. 4 with husband Marc Daly. Comments on the video included, “Just adorable!!!!! Thank you! Thank you for sharing these precious moments!!!!” and “I can’t with this little precious doll!!😍😍😍” Just hours earlier, Kenya took to her own Instagram Story and shared a photo holding up a variety of metallic earring posts. The actress and model announced, “Brooklyn is getting her ears pierced today which color earring” and added a poll for fans to decide between gold and silver earrings.

Meanwhile, as we previously reported Kenya might be returning to the hit Bravo reality show that launched her into stardom. The Miss USA winner sat down with the hosts of The Real on the show’s May 10 episode. Host Adrienne Bailon asked the star if she could clear up the gossip surrounding rumors that she’s been having conversations with RHOA producers about returning. Kenya paused for a bit on answering, but ultimately confirmed that there is. “I would say there’s some truth to that,” Kenya admitted. “Conversations… yes, conversations.”

In the meantime, Kenya has her hands full with a busy acting career filming Netflix’s Family Reunion and working on her eponymous hair care line, Kenya Moore Haircare. A source previously told us EXCLUSIVELY that, “Kenya would love to have more babies eventually, but even having this one was such a struggle and she feels extremely blessed to have her and is soaking up every moment with her.”