Kandi Burruss Shares Rare Family Photo As She Celebrates Daughter, 16, Making Honor Roll

Kandi Burruss is one proud mom. The ‘RHOA’ star celebrated her 16-year-old daughter, Riley, making the honor roll with the sweetest family photo. Her kids are growing up so fast.

Kandi Burruss’s family got together for one special occasion. “Today was @rileyburruss Honors dinner at her school. I’m so proud of her for making the honor roll. Congrats to all the kids that made it. Can you believe 80% of the 11th grade at her school made honor roll? Great job,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned a sweet Instagram photo. Riley, holding her honor roll certificate, was surrounded by Kandi, Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker, and brother Ace.

The family got all decked out for Riley’s honor roll dinner. Riley rocked a simple black dress and an epic Louis Vuitton jacket. Kandi slayed in a white top, black jacket, and gray plaid pants. Todd was dapper in a suit and little Ace looked adorable in a plaid shirt and gray vest. They all looked so sharp!

Riley looks just like her mom these days. Riley recently celebrated her mom with a precious Mother’s Day Instagram message. “Happy mother’s day to the most amazing woman in my life,” Riley captioned the post. “The only person who I know will always be there for me. Thank you for raising me with barely any help and doing everything you could to provide the best for me! The real definition of a #femaleboss.”

Season 11 of RHOA just wrapped up but Kandi is staying busy. She is hitting the road for her Welcome to the Dungeon Tour. She’ll be performing in New York, Dallas, Cleveland, and more throughout the month of May.