Jenelle Evans Rants About Being ‘So Sick Of The Drama’ After Kids Are Taken From Her Home

Jenelle Evans wants her fans to know that she’s over the drama surrounding the fallout after husband David Eason shot Nugget — and that they shouldn’t believe everything they hear.

Jenelle Evans lashed out on Instagram amidst reports that CPS was considering taking her daughter, Ensley Eason, from her home after husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog, Nugget. The rumor about Jenelle’s two-year-old seemed to stem from a Facebook update reportedly posted by her estranged sister, Ashleigh Evans Wilson on May 13. Jenelle, 27, wrote on Facebook, and then later, on her Instagram story, “How would anyone ever believe ANY of my siblings and then report some BS?! We all know damn well I don’t talk to my sister, have her blocked, and she’s the one to be looking at… not me.

“SO sick of this drama. Everyone wants a piece of my life… like why tho? (Btw the pic she posted was from 2 years ago at my house, she hasn’t been back since).” Ashleigh has since told The Blast that the Facebook profile is fake, and that anything posted by it is false. She stressed that she has nothing to do with the CPS investigation, and that it is “extremely private and is being dealt with by the family.” While Ensley remains with Jenelle, her son Kaiser, 4, was removed from her and David’s home by North Carolina Child Protective Services on May 10.

Kaiser, Ensley, and David’s daughter from a previous marriage, Maryssa (who has also been removed by CPS), were all home when David took Nugget into the woods and fatally shot the Frenchie for allegedly snapping at the toddler. David confessed to the crime, and is being investigated for animal cruelty. Kaiser is now living with his father, Nathan Griffin, and Nathan’s mom, Doris. Jenelle’s other son, Jace, was already in the custody of her mother, Barbara Evans, but he is now no longer allowed to visit her.

Jenelle is understandably furious about what’s happening to her family. A source close to the former Teen Mom 2 star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jenelle “has vowed to fight for [Kaiser’s] return. She is angry over the situation and has been arguing a lot with David since the killing of Nugget. She is doing everything in her power to get her kids back, and that is her focus and priority right now while the tension in her marriage with David is increasing.”