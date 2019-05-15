Isaac Kappy Apologizes For Treating People ‘Abusively’ In Lengthy Message 1 Day Before Suicide

Just one day before Isaac Kappy tragically died, he posted a long apology message on Instagram, in which he admitted he’s not a ‘good guy’ and took ownership for his recent ‘actions.’

Isaac Kappy,42, hinted that he was going through a troubling time just one day before he died by “forcing himself off” of a bridge and getting “struck by a passing pickup truck.” The actor deleted almost all of the posts off of his Instagram page on May 12, leaving just one long message, which he posted that day and captioned, “Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect.” He started the note out by explaining that he had recently “come to some stark revelations about [his] character,” and admitted he was “arrogant” for not realizing these things about himself sooner.

“I have not been a good guy,” he wrote. “In fact, I have been a pretty bad guy throughout my life. I have used people for money. I have betrayed MANY people and much trust. I have sold drugs. I have tax delinquencies. I have debts. I have abused my body with cigarettes, drugs and alcohol. I have been abusive to people WHO LOVED ME, including my FAMILY.” He went on to say that he committed a “flippant act” days earlier, which “will be come synonymous with short sightedness and petty, vile greed, and in the end has cost me everything.” He did not specify what this “act” was, but said he would “disclose the details at the right time.” He did not do so before his death.

In his message, Isaac admitted to being a “great betrayer of trust” and an “impostor.” He also said that he knows he will forever be remembered for his actions and not his words, but still wanted to make sure to apologize when he had the chance. “To the MANY people I have acted abusively towards, I am very, very sorry,” he wrote. “To my former friends I have used and betrayed, I am sorry. To those I have deceived, I am sorry, although I must say, in my SHEER ARROGANCE, I did not even realize that I had been the bad actor all along.”

Isaac did not name names when he admitted that there are people he wants to apologize to, but one who he appears to be referencing is Paris Jackson. The 42-year-old was accused of choking Paris while they both attended a party, although he denied it at the time. “We were in the kitchen horse-playing and a guy at the party totally blew this situation out of proportion,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2018. “Nobody was hurt. Paris and I were totally playing around.”

Police confirmed Isaac’s death in a statement on May 13: “On May 13, 2019 at 7:26 in the morning, troopers were called to interstate 40. Where this happened is not far from Flagstaff, Arizona. We were called there for a subject who had forced himself off of the Transwestern Road Bridge and onto I-40. He was then struck by a passing pickup truck. He has been identified as 42-year-old Isaac Kappy of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was deceased on scene.”