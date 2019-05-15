Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River: Misses Landing Pad & Tumbles Into Water — Watch Dramatic Video

A helicopter went down in the Hudson River on May 15, after the pilot, 34-year-old Eric Morales, lost control of the aircraft and tumbled into the water.

New York City onlookers were left shocked and worried on May 15, after a helicopter was spotted spinning around in the air before crashing into the Hudson River. The helicopter, which took a rough tumble into the water, fell short of a nearby landing pad and ended up submerged on Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Fortunately, the pilot — 34-year-old Eric Morales — was alone in the helicopter when it descended into the water, and he only sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the CBS News. CBS also claims Morales was saved by a barge and only had a cut on his hand upon his rescue.

Another person, who was on the helipad at the time of the crash, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries from debris dislodged in the crash, but both people are doing fine now, as they reportedly refused medical attention. It’s not yet known what caused the helicopter to lose altitude and crash, but the pilot was reportedly able to inflate emergency floats before the aircraft hit the water. And it was pulled to the shore shortly after the crash.

A witness of the crash told CBS, “I was riding my bike to work, and you know, I see helicopters take off all the time from here and I heard kind of like a boom after one of them was taking off and I looked over and I see the helicopter that took off. It wasn’t very high and it started spinning out of control . And it was spinning and kind of slow but then the airbags deployed and it dropped into the water. And that is when I grabbed my phone and I ran over and took video. At that point I was riding this way, so it was kind of I don’t know, behind some of the netting over here. But I don’t know. You know, I’m not always looking at them but like, I hear them take off, like I’m on my way to work. There were no flames. It just started you know, spinning in a circle. Spinning, spinning and the airbags deployed and it fell to the water.”

WATCH: Bystander captures the moment a helicopter crashes into New York's Hudson River; the pilot survived pic.twitter.com/0bIoHanvPL — BNO News (@BNONews) May 15, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Officials are giving an update on the Hudson River helicopter crash https://t.co/z7WhV3poQw pic.twitter.com/9c7aMInOSV — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 15, 2019

As you can see below, onlookers also caught the crash on video so people have been freaking out on Twitter about it. One Twitter user wrote, “Always wanted to take that helicopter tour around NYC but the way they keep crashing into the Hudson River…,” while another said, “Helicopter didn’t stick the landing.”