‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory: Daenerys Could End Up Being The Night Queen

‘Game of Thrones’ may be preparing to throw one last shocking twist at us. A new theory proposes that Daenerys Targaryen will die, only to be resurrected as the Night Queen. Prepare for your mind to be blown.

Daenerys Targaryen is now the Mad Queen but what if she’s destined to become the Night Queen? Theories about how Game of Thrones will end are flooding the internet and the Night Queen theory is a solid one. There’s evidence from both the show and the books to support this possibility. Reddit user fishinglvl has a solid prediction about the Night Queen storyline could play out in the final episode and it all stems back to season 2: “During Dany’s vision in the House of the Undying, she is walking around the throne room in the Red Keep, which is totally destroyed, and there is ash (maybe snow, but probably ash) covering everything. This is basically what has ended up transpiring. In the vision, Dany is reaching out to put her hand on the iron throne but doesn’t quite touch it… Right as she is about to touch it, she is captivated by something beyond the iron throne, and when she walks towards it, she is in the next ‘scene’ of her vision, and she is at the wall. She passes through the gates, walks beyond the wall and meets up with Drogo and their unborn child, who were both dead at the time of her vision. The scene was weirdly ethereal, almost like it was some kind of afterlife. In fact, Dany and Drogo’s dialogue is essentially them talking about whether they are dead, or if its a dream…I think both of these ‘vision scenes’ could be foreshadowing her traveling beyond the wall when she dies, and it will be among the final moments in the show. Why else would her vision (which has a heavy focus on death, and her reaching for the throne but not touching it) take her beyond the wall?”

In the wake of Daenerys destroying King’s Landing, fans are convinced that Dany will end up dead. The fan writes that Daenerys will die and “Drogon will take Dany’s body north of the wall to the Lands of Always Winter/where we saw the Night King creating White Walkers” and Daenerys will end up becoming the “new Night Queen.” Bran will then “tell Jon that’s where Drogon is going, and Jon will retake his positions lord commander of the night’s watch (as per the leaks), and guard the wall (along with ‘lightbringer’) for the rest of his life, preparing [for] Dany’s eventual return.”

The fan also adds to the theory, “To me, it would be fitting if the series ends with Dany & Jon still ‘together’ or connected in some way, even if one of them is dead. It would be pretty tragic for Jon to not only lose Dany, but to spend the rest of his life waiting for her to return.” Jon’s purpose could be to spend the rest of his days protecting the living from the Night Queen. Jon was brought back from the dead for a reason, as Melisandre said, and that reason could be to live out the same destiny as Azor Ahai.

Jon Snow killing Daenerys could confirm that he is Azor Ahai reborn. The Azor Ahai prophecy is from George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire series. The prophecy stems from the battle between the White Walkers and the Children of the Forest that took place thousands of years ago. Azor Ahai led the army of humans and Children of the Forest with a flaming sword called Lightbringer. The sword got its power after Azor Ahai stabbed it through the heart of his wife, Nissa Nissa. The legendary hero’s purpose is to fight darkness. Sounds a lot like Jon Snow, right?

Daenerys becoming the Night Queen at the end of the series would be the perfect tease for the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. The new show “chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend…it’s not the story we think we know.” The Night King was defeated in the Battle of Winterfell, but Daenerys becoming the Night Queen would raise so many questions that could only be answered in the prequel series. If this theory proves true, we’re in for one heck of a ride in the final episode. The Game of Thrones series finale airs May 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO.