Farrah Abraham Urges Jenelle Evans To Find A ‘Healthier’ Place For Her Sons After CPS Takes Them Away

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Farrah Abraham spoke out about the drama with Jenelle Evans after her sons, Jace and Kaiser, were removed from her home, and she’s encouraging the fellow mom to make a change.

Farrah Abraham, 27, thinks Jenelle Evans, 27, should take action with her kids when it comes to the recent drama surrounding her husband David Eason shooting and killing their family dog last month, and it may involve a separation from the home. Jenelle’s sons, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, were recently removed from her home with David after Child Protective Services took initiative, and Farrah thinks it proves there needs to be a change made.

“When CPS is already on watch and been involved in the past it is not a surprise with violence on the property that the child can not return to the property,” Farrah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “As a mother these are all signs to separate and get to a healthier and happier place, if it’s not safe for her kids then make a change.”

Farrah also spoke out about Jenelle and David shortly after the news that David killed her French bulldog, Nugget, made headlines. Although David took to social media to explain he did what he did because the dog snapped at his daughter, Farrah thinks David belongs in jail and away from Jenelle. She also admitted she thinks their marriage will end in divorce and slammed David for his actions. “That is animal abuse and [David] is mentally unstable,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us in early May.

Now that Jenelle’s kids are away from the home, the Teen Mom 2 star is doing what she can to get them back. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Jenelle is “furious” about Kaiser, whose father is Jenelle’s ex Nathan Griffith, being taken away and put in the care of Nathan’s mother, Doris, and she is determined to fight to get him back. Jenelle’s son, Jace, whose father is Andrew Lewis, was also removed from the home and put in the care of her mother, Barbara Evans. Ensley, Jenelle and David’s two-year-old daughter, is the only child who is still in the home after the dog incident.