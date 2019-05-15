Elle Fanning looked breathtaking at the ‘Les Miserables’ premiere at Cannes Film Festival on May 15, when she wore a plunging floral princess gown on the red carpet.

Elle Fanning, 21, is officially the Queen of Cannes. The gorgeous blonde actress is on the jury of this year’s 72nd Cannes Film Festival and since arriving on May 14, she has worn a slew of stunning ensembles. Her latest look at the Les Miserables premiere on May 15, was by far her best look to-date, as she donned a beautiful floral Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2019 gown. The gorgeous jacquard ‘Rose Borbonica’ dress featured an insanely plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist, as she went completely braless underneath. Elle’s dress was decorated with rose rampage and pistachio lace encrustations from the designer’s collection, and the massive sleeves were made of layered ruffles. Under the plunging neckline, a ruffled belt cinched in her waist, before the rest of the dress flowed out into a princess gown. The back of the dress was just as beautiful, as the back was cutout and tied together at the neck by a tiny bow. Elle topped her look off with Sophia Webster heels and Chopard jewels.

While we loved Elle’s gorgeous dress, her glam was just as stunning as her makeup was done by Erin Ayanian Monroe, who dabbed on a light pink lip stain and glossy lids with wispy lashes. As for her hair, done by stylist, Jenda Alcorn, Elle threw her blonde hair into a slicked back low bun with her blonde hair braided into a crown around her head, with gorgeous flowers nestled in the braid. The back of her featured more flowers, tucked away into her low chignon.

We cannot get over how gorgeous Elle looks in this princess gown and her style for Cannes this year has truly been amazing. She kicked off the festival on opening day, May 14, when she arrived at a photo call. The actress looked stunning when she wore a Dior Spring 2019 Haute Couture look from head-to-toe, featuring a completely sheer white long-sleeve blouse with a lace bodice and a black tulle and gold bolero, tucked into a pair of high-waisted black poofy bloomers that were cropped just under her knees. She topped off the unique look with a pair of black and nude mesh Dior pointy toed slingback kitten heels.

Earlier that day, Elle was out and about rocking a gorgeous lavender ruffled Ryan Lo dress paired with nude square-toe pumps. Another one of our favorite looks from Elle so far, though, was her silk peach Gucci gown that she wore to The Dead Don’t Die premiere, which featured a plunging V-neckline and a tight belt around her tiny waist, embroidered with a purple flower and intricate beading. Plus, the back of the dress was extra fabulous, as it featured a super long cape and train.