Chris Brown & Daughter Royalty, 4, Look Like Twins After Swapping Faces With Snapchat Filter

Too cute! Royalty looks just like her father, Chris Brown in a new photo! The father-daughter duo playfully swapped faces using a Snapchat filter and they look just like twins!

Chris Brown‘s 4-year-old daughter, Royalty is already social media savvy! And, she’s a pro at navigating Snapchat filters. “I was playing on Snapchat filters and let’s just say,” Royalty captioned a photo of her face morphed with her father’s on Instagram, May 14. See the adorable photo, below!

The singer, 30, has been vocal about how fatherhood has changed his life. After telling a story about Royalty’s love for playing “ring around the rosie,” during a 2015 interview, he explained what he loves about being a father. “That’s the best part of being a dad, you know, doing those little things. Bedtime is crazy for me ’cause I always was like…trying to avoid bedtime when I was a kid, like, ‘No, Mom, just 15 more minutes, please!'”, Chris recalled. “So I’ll keep like the kids’ channel on and turn it all the way low and turn all the lights out, and you know, I’ll lay in the bed with her and like rub her back until she actually falls asleep. But some nights, she’s not having it. Like, she just is totally energetic — ‘Aaaaaaah!!!'”

The singer has even credited his daughter for making him a better and more “humble” person. “It’s actually great,” he said about fatherhood during the same interview. “It’s very humbling. You know, it’s very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.”

Chris shares joint custody of Royalty, his first child, with his ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman. The two were previously in and out of court over their differences concerning child support. It was reported that the singer was paying Nia $2,500 per month in child support. However, the amount was reportedly raised to $5,000, with Nia allegedly demanding more. It’s unclear if the two came to an agreement on a final dollar amount, as their court dealings have remained private.