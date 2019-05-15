Lady Gaga & More Celebs Slam Alabama Abortion Ban As A ‘Travesty’: ‘Pray For Women & Young Girls’

Lady Gaga, Andy Cohen and more stars spoke out against Alabama’s near-total abortion ban, which the state’s Senate passed on May 14, on Twitter and their responses have been gaining some serious traction.

Lady Gaga, Andy Cohen and more notable celebs are furious over the Alabama abortion ban that was passed by the state’s Senate on May 14, and they’re taking to Twitter to express their anger and concerns. The near-total ban, which is the most restrictive abortion ban in the U.S., restricts abortions in Alabama in almost all circumstances, even rape, and only allows them when the mother’s life is in danger. The ban will have doctors who perform abortions in the state face a minimum of 10 years in prison. Although Democrats tried to lessen the strictness of the bill by adding an amendment that would make exceptions in the case of incest or rape, their attempt failed.

“It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those have been rapers or are experiencing incest non-consensual or not,” Lady Gaga’s statement about the ban read. “So there’s a higher penalty for doctors who perform these operations than for most rapists? This is a travesty and I pray for all these women and young girls who will suffer at the hands of this system.”

Andy also took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the ban and although it was a short tweet, it was a powerful one. “There is a cold place in hell for the Alabama Senate,” it read. Actress Jane Lynch stated that she thinks the ban is an example of the Senate’s goal to “control women”, and actor John Leguizamo also couldn’t help but express his disagreement with the ban. “The Alabama senate voted to ban abortion. Oh, and no exceptions for rape or incest, in case you were wondering if they’re a bunch of f*cking monsters,” John’s tweet read.

Actress Busy Philipps chose to tweet about the statistics of abortion to get people thinking about how much it would actually affect women in the long run. “1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don’t know someone who has, but # youknowme. So let’s do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let’s share it and start to end the shame. Use # youknowme and share your truth,” her tweet read.

The ban, which is officially called the Human Life Protection Act, will be passed to Alabama’s governor, Kay Ivey, and she has six days to sign it. If she does, it will become law and take effect six months after the date of her signature.