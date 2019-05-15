Britney Spears ‘Will Perform Again’ Despite Manager Thinking Otherwise: It’s ‘Her First True Love’

Britney Spears is working on getting physically and mentally healthy and although her manager, Larry Rudolph, revealed he’s unsure about her future, the singer is planning on getting back on stage.

It looks like Britney Spears, 37, is not done with performing no matter what others may say. The singer’s manager, Larry Rudolph, made headlines on May 15, when he spoke out about how he’s not sure if the singer will ever perform in front of an audience again after she cancelled her Las Vegas residency earlier this year, but it turns out it’s just a matter of time before Britney gets back on track and sings her hits to fans.

“Britney will perform again when she’s ready to do it, but right now, she’s trying to get her medications right, which takes time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has good days and bad days, but she truly wants to be better. The thought of performing weekly again is something she just doesn’t feel she has in her right now. It feels good to her to know that nobody is pressuring her to make a decision to perform and her team has let her know it’s up to her to decide when and if the day comes she feels ready. Performing will always be her first true love, but the rigorous schedule was just too much for her.”

Larry further elaborated on his comments about Britney’s future in performing when he spoke with Billboard to make his meaning more clear. “Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That’s not what I said,” he told the outlet. “I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.”

At the time that Britney cancelled her residency, she revealed that she was dealing with her dad Jamie Spears‘ health problems after his colon ruptured in Nov. 2018. Since then, she checked into a mental health facility to work on herself and although she finished the 30-day stay at the end of Apr., she still wants to take the time to focus on herself and make sure she’s feeling ready before she steps back into the spotlight.

“Britney was feeling stressed and anxious as the opening date of her residency approached closer and closer and her team all got together and ultimately decided it was not in her best interest to move forward with performing a residency,” the source explained. “Britney‘s dad fell very ill while at the same time she was dealing with getting her own medication corrected and it just wasn’t a good time to be taking on such a big ordeal. It was taking a toll on her mentally and the rehearsals, the shows, the stress of her dad’s health and her own personal health struggles became too much and she knew something needed to give in order to take care of herself.”