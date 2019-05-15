Blac Chyna Admits Rob Was The ‘Better Lover’ Over Tyga In Bombshell New Interview

Blac Chyna sat down with Wendy Williams for a candid interview on May 15, and nothing was off limits! She admitted that her ex Rob Kardashian is a better lover than her other baby daddy, Tyga. She also revealed if she’d ever get back with Rob!

Blac Chyna, 31, always tells it like it is. And, her latest confession came down to which one of her exes was the better lover — Rob Kardashian, 32, or Tyga, 29. The hot button question was asked by none other than Wendy Williams, 54, who welcomed Chyna as a guest on her May 15th show. “Who’s the better lover, Tyga or Robert? With all things considered, you’re a woman, it’s not all about the act, it’s about the feelings and the snack he gets you after,” Wendy said. Chyna began laughing and replied, “Can I choose neither?”— But, Wendy wouldn’t let her off that easy. Finally she said, “Ah, I gotta pick one? Better lover? Rob.” But, she said she has no interest in rekindling her romance with Rob.

Chyna met Tyga when she starred in his “Rack City” music video in 2011. They welcomed son King Cairo, now 6, in October 2012 and got engaged shortly after — but broke it off by August 2014. Chyna began dating Rob in 2016. They welcomed daughter Dream, now 2, in November 2016. They split for good in 2017.

Wendy then asked how the Kardashian family felt about her relationship with Rob in the beginning, and Chyna seemed to reveal bits and pieces of a conversation she had with his mother, Kris Jenner. “At first it was kind of skeptical, but not really though,” Chyna explained. “Because it was never a disrespectful thing towards them, it was always stuff coming at me. So when we sat down, it was like, ‘This is whats going on. If you make my son happy, then we’re all good.”

(See the trailer for Blac Chyna’s new docu-series, ‘The Real Blac Chyna’ above.)

Rob and Chyna split in 2017. The exes came to a custody agreement regarding Dream in March [2019], after a bitter legal battle. After the news broke, Rob took to Instagram, where he praised Chyna as a mother and revealed that they have a “wonderful” relationship as co-parents.

Fans of either Chyna or the Kardashian family will know that the two parties have been at odds since the model and Rob ended their short-lived engagement — so much that their issues were taken to court. In a lawsuit, which Chyna initially filed in October 2017, she alleged that Kris Jenner, 63, Kylie Jenner, 21, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kim Kardashian West, 38, unlawfully plotted to terminate Season 2 of Rob & Chyna, causing her substantial financial losses. Chyna was promised her day in court with the Kardashian family in December 2018, when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that she would face off against the family in court on February 3, 2020.

Also during the interview, Chyna went on to explain how she met Rob through his sister, Kim, who she became friendly with through social media. At the time, she was engaged to Tyga and living with him in the same Calabasas neighborhood as the Kardashian family.

The model admitted that Rob was the one who was hitting her up on social media, numerous times, ahead of their first meeting. Chyna revealed that she was hesitant at first, because she thought the Kardashian family was trying to set her up. However, she finally decided to answer him while she was traveling in Arkansas for work. Chyna said she eventually went to visit Rob at Khloe Kardashian’s LA home, where he was living at the time. And, from there, she explained that her connection with Rob was almost instant, despite her intentions to initially meet him to build him up, as he was going through a tough time with his weight and mental health.