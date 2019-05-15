Blac Chyna Confirms New Docuseries & Reveals If Rob Kardashian Will Star In It — Watch 1st Teaser

A new Blac Chyna docuseries is coming this summer, and she opened up all about it on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ May 15 — including whether or not her ex, Rob Kardashian, will be making an appearance!

It’s been two and a half years since the end of Rob & Chyna on E!, but Blac Chyna is ready to break out on her own with a brand new reality show. The model’s docuseries, The Real Blac Chyna, will premiere on the streaming service Zeus this summer! An exact premiere date has yet to be confirmed, but Blac appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on May 15 to make the big announcement. She explained that the docuseries will follow her every day life — “the good, the bad, all of it!” Of course, that includes her kids, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian, who she shares with Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

As for whether or not Rob will show up on the series, though, Chyna admitted, “I’m not too sure about that. I’ll have to speak to him. This was actually a secret until today!” Chyna and Rob broke up at the end of 2016, shortly after Dream was born. Because of the split, a second season of Rob & Chyna never happened, and Blac actually sued Rob and his family for trying to sabotage her career by not continuing to film the show. It led to a super tumultuous time for Rob and Chyna, and a lot of their drama played out publicly — especially when he tried to get back at her by posting ‘revenge porn’ videos of her on social media in summer 2017. Along with the lawsuit, Rob and Chyna also battled it out over child support.

However, earlier this year, the exes buried the hatchet. “Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love,” Chyna tweeted in February. “Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!” They finally settled their child support issues in March, and Rob went from paying Chyna $20,000 each month to not having to pay her anything. Now, they share custody equally and are are individually responsible for paying for whatever Dream needs when she is with them.

Rob and Chyna may be on amicable terms now, but don’t expect her to get back together with him — she said she does NOT plan on doing so. Still, they’ll always be connected by Dream, which is how Rob could potentially appear on The Real Blac Chyna. Since he barely ever shows up on his own family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, though, we’re going to guess the possibility of him being on Blac’s show is a bit of a long shot!