Ayesha Curry Claps Back After Troll Tells Her To ‘Stay In The Kitchen’ — See Her Epic Response

Ayesha Curry’s got jokes. After a fan made a misogynistic comment on her Instagram page, she clapped back with the wittiest response.

Don’t come for Ayesha Curry on the internet, because she can dish it as well as she can take it. The 30-year-old celebrity cook and wife to Steph Curry, 31, just clapped back at a fan in the best way possible. After a male fan left her an Instagram comment advising her to “stay in the kitchen,” Ayesha was not having it. “Which one,” the successful star asked. “SF, Houston, Miami, or San Diego?” she cheekily replied.

Ayesha is never afraid to stand up for herself, and this is hardly the first time we’ve seen her take a stand against cruel fan comments. When one person accused her of being desperate, writing: “Attention at it’s finest,” below a May 13 selfie, Ayesha was quick to clap back. “This is exactly what I mean. Speaking without examining the true context for yourself. Don’t read the headlines. Watch the show. Everyone’s gone crazy and my husband and I are over here sober as a gopher because I know what I said,” she retorted. The comment comes after Ayesha admitted on Red Table Talk that she gets insecure about how much attention her husband gets from other females.

However, despite a few insecurities, Ayesha is one brave lady. One day before she shut down the Instagram troll, her latest magazine cover story hit the internet. The interview was incredibly eye-opening, to say the least. In the chat with Working Mother, she got candid about her postpartum plastic surgery. “I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while, she revealed. “It came in the form of me being depressed about my body. So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet,” she said in the incredibly honest chat.

We love Ayesha’s quick-witted responses to her haters. The stunning star is never afraid to take a stand, and this may be one of her best retorts yet.