Ariel Winter Feels ‘Amazing’ Rocking Red Hair – Why BF Levi Meaden ‘Can’t Get Enough’ Of Look

Ariel Winter debuted eye-catching red hair a few weeks ago and it’s helping to keep her confidence high. Her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, is also loving the look because it reminds him of a sexy movie character.

Ariel Winter, 21, has been flaunting bright red locks over the past few weeks and the change has been keeping things exciting not only for herself, but for her boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31, too! The hair makeover is something adventurous Ariel has wanted to try for a while now and now that she finally did, it’s only adding to her confidence.

“She is always trying new things with her look and she just wanted to change things up because she will have to go back to her normal hair color for work but it makes her feel amazing changing things up,” a source close to Ariel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It makes her happy. She wanted to always try it and since she has the means to get the best people to do it she thought what better time than now because she feels amazing so why not look amazing.”

Levi, who Ariel’s been dating since 2017 , is happy about his girlfriend’s new look and loves the comparisons she’s been getting to characters such as Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. “He loves it. He can’t get enough of the red hair,” a source close to Levi EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It really is something that he loved that Ariel did. Since so many people bring up her name and Little Mermaid he thinks it’s cool that she went there and that route, to have people talking on how beautiful she looks. But just as much as The Little Mermaid resemblance is in the forefront he has told her she is his sexy Jessica Rabbit!”

Before her red hair, Ariel rocked a dark black look, that in our opinion, looked equally as fantastic!