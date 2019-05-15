Ariel Winter looked gorgeous at the Disney Upfronts in NYC on May 14, when she rocked a black suit with a tiny bralette, showing off her toned figure!

Ariel Winter, 21, has been slaying the Upfronts this week and her latest look for the Walt Disney Television 2019 Upfront at Tavern on The Green in New York City on May 14, was stunning. The Modern Family actress hit the red carpet looking slimmer than ever when she donned a pair of skintight, high-waisted black skinny pants with slits on the front of the ankle hems. She paired the hot pants with a strapless black bandeau, putting her abs on full display. On top of the bandeau, she wore a sheer black bodysuit with a pussy bow neckline, and topped her whole look off with a cropped black tweed sparkly blazer which featured two large satin lapels. Ariel accessorized with a pair of simple black pointy-toed pumps and gorgeous glam. Ever since Ariel dyed her hair bright red, her looks have instantly transformed. She opted to let her gorgeous red locks down in voluminous waves, clipping one sad back and behind her ear. As for her makeup, she opted for a bright pink smokey eye and super long lashes, adding a shiny metallic coral lip.

Just two days ago, Ariel headed to the Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine NBCUniversal Upfront Party in NYC on May 13, when she opted to wear a skintight, plunging LBD and rocked her fiery red hair in loose waves. The sleeveless black mini dress was a wrap style, embellished in metallic silver polka dots, hugging her petite frame perfectly. The V-neckline of the frock was extremely low-cut, showing off massive cleavage, while the hemline was super short, showing off her toned, lean legs. Ariel topped her look off with a pair of strappy metallic silver ankle-strap sandals and a dazzling Gabriel & Co 14K White Gold Fashion Ring. Ariel styled her red locks in voluminous beach waves, while parted in the middle, letting her new long hair flow just below her breasts. She topped her glam off with a sultry smokey eye, super dark black eyeliner, and a glossy peach lip.

Ariel’s style is so versatile, which she definitely proved when she was out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 12, rocking a super cozy outfit. She opted to go completely braless under a baggy gray cropped t-shirt, completely showing off her bare breasts under the relaxed top. Ariel looked super casual when she was running errands in a pair of skin-tight black leggings, while rocking her new bright red hair, which she kept down and straight. She topped her cozy look off with a pair of white slip-on Vans sneakers with little black doodles on them and a pair of clear, square shaped eyeglasses.

We have been loving Ariel’s new bright red hair which was done at Nine Zero One Salon in LA, the same salon that Emma Roberts, 28, just had her new long blonde hair makeover done at on April 24. Ariel seems to love her hair too, as she compared herself to Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, when she shared a selfie to Instagram on May 3.