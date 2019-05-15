Adam Lambert Returns With Infectious New Song ‘New Eyes’ & Trippy Music Video

All eyes are on Adam Lambert as he returns to the scene! ‘New Eyes’ arrived on May 15 and as promised, it marked a new era for the ‘American Idol’ alum.

Adam Lambert, 37, is here to give the fans what they want — new music! After briefly blacking out his social media profiles, the singer returned to the internet and brought a brand new tune with him. “New Eyes” is already being met with rave reviews from Adam’s fans, who have been waiting for four long years for the singer to announce a new album. With a sparkling song and video for “New Eyes,” it appears Adam is off to an impressive start. “HELLO HELLO HELLO LITERALLT EVERYONE PLEASE STREAM ITS SO GOOD HOLY DHIAFIYSICUFSO,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “Omg!!”

The good news doesn’t stop there. Fans who are loving the track can look forward to Adam performing it live on American Idol later this week. He will be taking the stage at the Idol finale of May 19 to deliver a rocking rendition of the new smash. “New Eyes” is the follow up to Adam’s February single, “Feel Something.” It was the first piece of music from the singer since 2017, and is set to appear on his forthcoming full-length record, Velvet.

Take a listen to Adam’s new track, above by watching the music video! If the rest of the album is anything like “New Eyes,” then we’re in for something special!