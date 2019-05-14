Tim Conway: 5 Things To Know About Comedian & Star Of ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Who Died At 85

Tim Conway, one of Hollywood’s legendary comedic actors, has died at the age of 85. Take a look back at his illustrious career in entertainment as fans continue to honor his memory.

Tim Conway has died at the age of 85. He passed away after battling dementia, according to our sister publication, Variety. Tim died Tuesday morning (May 14) in Los Angeles from “water on the brain,” a rep for the comedian told the publication. Reminisce on his legendary Hollywood career and more below, with these five fast facts.

1. Thomas Daniel “Tim” Conway was an Ohio native, whose life ended in Los Angeles, CA, where he lived at the time of his death. — He was born on December 15, 1933, in Willoughby, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. Tim was an American actor, writer, director and comedian, who attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where he majored in television and radio. He was also a disc jockey and a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Upon graduation, Tim enlisted in the United States Army in 1956-1958.

2. His Hollywood resume is iconic. — After he garnered hometown fame in Cleveland for his impressive comedic work, Tim landed his first major role as a regular on The Steve Allen Show in 1961. In the 1960s, he played Ensign Charles Parker on McHale’s Navy. After he failed to launch his own show (The Tim Conway Show, The Tim Conway Comedy Hour), Tim found his home on the sketch comedy program, The Carol Burnett Show. — A job that would change his life forever. Over his career, Tim was nominated for 13 Emmys and won six. In late 2013, his memoir, What’s So Funny?: My Hilarious Life, was on The New York Times Best Seller list within its first week on sale. He’s had many guest roles in various television shows and films including, CSI in 2010, Hot in Cleveland in 2010 and 2013, Two and Half Men and Glee in 2014. He made appearances in films such as Garry Marshall’s 1996 comedy Dear God, Speed 2: Cruise Control and Air Bud: Golden Receiver (1998). Tim starred as the title character in the Dorf series of comedy films, and provided the voice of Barnacle Boy in the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants.

Carol Burnett and Tim Conway. (Photo credit: Bei/Shutterstock)

3. Tim battled numerous health issues before his death. — Conway was reportedly diagnosed with dementia in 2018, and was confined to a wheelchair. He also had brain surgery, according to reports.

4. He was married twice. — Tim was married to Mary Anne Dalton from 1961-1978. Together, they had six children. He later married Charlene Fusco (mentioned above) in 1984, and they remained together leading up to his death. The couple resided in Encino, CA.

5. Tim left behind many family members. — He is survived by his wife of 35 years, his stepdaughter, his six biological children and two granddaughters.