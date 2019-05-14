‘The Voice’ Recap: Top 4 Finalists Are Revealed As Half Of The Semifinalists Get Sent Home

It’s the biggest results show yet on season 16 of ‘The Voice’! Four will be sent home, while another four will move onto the finals during the LIVE May 14 episode.

Only HALF of the remaining eight contestants on The Voice will move onto next week’s finale, and the results are revealed during the May 14 episode. Before getting into that, though, coach Blake Shelton hits the stage to perform his latest single, “God’s Country,” getting the show off to a great start! Once that’s done, though, Carson Daly reveals the first artist safe: Maelyn Jarmon from team John Legend!

Next, Carson announces who the second artist moving onto the finale is: Dexter Roberts from Blake’s team! Dexter previously finished in 7th place on American Idol, so he’s no stranger to going far in these singing competitions. Before getting to more results, Kelly Clarkson and her one remaining artist, Rod Stokes, team up for an incredibly powerful duet that sounds incredible. Rod is still waiting to hear if he’s a finalist, but he definitely proved he belongs here with that performance!

Finally, it’s time to reveal the third finalist: Gyth Rigdon, also from Blake’s team. Now, the bottom two of the remaining five artists will be automatically sent home, while the other three will get a chance to sing for the Instant Save. Before we find out who that will be, though, season 9 finalist, Emily Ann Roberts returns to the stage to sing her new single, and she absolutely kills it!

Shawn Sounds (team John), Rod Stokes (team Kelly) and Andrew Sevener (team Blake) are the three artists up for the Instant Save, which means Blake’s other two singers, Kim Cherry and Carter Lloyd Horne, are headed home. After all three amazing performances, viewers get to vote for their favorite on Twitter, and Andrew is the winner, making him the fourth and final finalist!

The final four will sing again during the May 20 episode, and the winner will be revealed during the live May 21 finale!