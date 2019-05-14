Selena Gomez Looks Ravishing In Crop Top & High Slit Skirt At Cannes — See Pic

Selena Gomez channeled Marilyn Monroe at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on May 14, when she donned a gorgeous, skintight white outfit with a plunging slit.

Selena Gomez, 26, just stole the show at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival when she arrived at the Palais des Festivals for The Dead Don’t Die premiere, on opening day, May 14, in a drop-dead-gorgeous white satin Louis Vuitton two-piece. The sleeveless bralette and matching maxi skirt hugged Selena’s petite frame perfectly, while the bustier top showed off massive cleavage. Cinching in her tiny waist was a thick white leather belt, as the maxi skirt flowed out into a form-fitting shape. The skirt of the dress featured a subtle quilted material, with seams down the front, while the side had a plunging hip-high slit that showed off Selena’s toned legs. She topped her look off with Bulgari jewels including a stunning diamond choker necklace and a pair of metallic silver ankle-strap sandals.

While we loved Selena’s entire look from head-to-toe, it was her glam that was breathtaking. Her hair was slicked back into a tight updo, done by Marissa Marino, who twisted the back of Selena’s hair into a gorgeous bun. Meanwhile, her makeup, done by Hung Vanngo, was a light sultry smokey eye, with extra thick, dark black cat eyeliner. She topped off her look with a bright red lip, which completely tied her whole look together, and a pretty nude manicure by Tom Bachik.

We absolutely love Selena’s entire look, styled by Kate Young, which is definitely a complete 180 from what she usually wears. It was refreshing to see Selena switch it up and rock this sexy old Hollywood ensemble.

Selena arrived in Cannes on May 13 and from the moment she arrived, she’s already managed to look chic. She arrived at the airport rocking a cozy ensemble featuring a baggy white two-piece cashmere ensemble featuring baggy wide-leg pants and a matching cropped tank top. On top of her outfit, she donned a super oversized, long tan sweater with massive sleeves, topping her look off with a pair of white pointy toed leather pumps and oversized sunnies.